Georgia Power rates stay the same for 3 years

The Brief Georgia Power's base rate will stay the same for the next 3 years. The Georgia Public Service Commission unanimously approved the rate freeze Tuesday. There is a Public Service Commission election this year.



What we know:

The Georgia Public Service Commission unanimously approved the rate freeze Tuesday after 7 hours of public testimony.

Tuesday's vote was a formality, after the PSC and Georgia Power reached a deal in May to keep the rate the same through 2027.

Part of the agreement is that Georgia Power will wait until 2026 to file for recovery of storm damage caused by Hurricane Helene, according to the commission.

What they're saying:

"I am so glad we are able to offer rate stability to Georgia Power customers," said PSC Chairman Jason Shaw. "Customers have seen unprecedented inflation in the energy sector across the U.S. My fellow commissioners and I urged staff and Georgia Power to come to some agreement where base rates would not increase. This is nothing but good news for Georgia Power ratepayers."

Other commission members agreed with the chairman.

What's next:

There is a Public Service Commission election this year.

A runoff primary election between Former Atlanta City Council member Keisha Waites and Peter Hubbard is scheduled for July 15.

The general election is scheduled for November.

Dig deeper:

The Georgia Public Service Commission is the body elected statewide that regulates utilities such as gas and electricity. It has power over what Georgia Power, the state's largest electric provider, can charge customers for electricity.