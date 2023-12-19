Georgia Power customers will foot bill for Plant Vogtle $10 billion overruns

Georgia Power customers’ energy bills are about to go up again. The utility company is bringing two new nuclear reactors online. State regulators on Tuesday approved a plan to let Georgia Power pass the cost onto consumers. This is on top of rate hikes the company pushed through earlier in the year.

The Georgia Public Service Commission approved the $10 billion plan to cover cost overruns for the new reactors at Plant Vogtle near Augusta. The company will pay nearly $3 billion. Customers will shoulder $8 billion.

Starting next spring, the energy bill for the average customer will increase 5%, to about $8.95 per month.

Georgia Power already pushed through two rate hikes earlier this year, raising bills to about $20 per month for the average ratepayer, hitting customers at a time when inflation is flattening, but still painful.

"Bad news," said Merci Treaster, a Georgia Power customer. "It’s another increase with everything else increasing and the cost of food and things like that."

"It hurts me a lot," said Patrick Garrett. "It’s already high enough."

Kimberly Scott, Executive Director for Georgia WAND, a nonprofit that advocates for environmental justice, says another price hike will hit many Georgians at a time when they can ill-afford it.

"It’s unreasonable. We’re experiencing so many rate increases within a short period of time," Scott said. "This would hurt quite a few people. When I look at my bill, I say what do I need to do to meet this cost monthly?"

Georgia Power sent out a statement: "We believe this decision by the Georgia PSC acknowledges the perspectives of all parties involved and takes a balanced approach that recognizes the value of this long-term energy asset for the state of Georgia and affordability needs for customers."

The rate increase is set to go into effect March 31.