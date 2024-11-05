Who won the U.S. House races in Georgia in the 2024 election?

The Brief Georgia incumbents won their races for the U.S. House of Representatives. Brian Jack, a former aide to Donald Trump, took over Drew Ferguson's seat. Republicans maintain their 9-5 majority.



Georgia voters have reelected all incumbents in the U.S. House of Representatives and a newcomer will represent the Peach State on Capitol Hill. Both major parties contested all 14 of Georgia’s congressional districts, where Republicans held a 9-5 majority before Tuesday.

Republicans successfully maintained that majority, with all incumbents securing reelection, including Marjorie Taylor Greene in the 14th District and Lucy McBath in a newly redrawn 6th District on the west side of metro Atlanta. U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, who represents Georgia's 3rd Congressional District, did not seek reelection.

Democrats campaigned on overturning Georgia's current abortion restrictions, limiting access to guns, and expanding Medicaid to cover more low-income adults. Republicans emphasized their support for low taxes, police funding, and school vouchers.

Here’s a breakdown of the congressional races:

Buddy Carter coasts back to D.C.

Republican Buddy Carter will again represent Georgia’s 1st Congressional District. First elected in 2014, the Georgia pharmacist has staved off four attempts to turn the district blue. He faced Democratic challenger Patti Hewitt, who advocated for universal childcare, labor union support, and green infrastructure to combat climate change. Carter is not related to former President Jimmy Carter.

Sanford Bishop secures 17th term

Longtime incumbent Democrat Sanford Bishop has won a 17th term in southwest Georgia's 2nd Congressional District, defeating Republican Wayne Johnson. Bishop has focused on his legislative achievements and seniority, branding himself as a moderate who appeals to largely white farmers and supports military bases. His opponent, Johnson, a former U.S. Department of Education official under Trump, pledged to improve the economic well-being of one of Georgia’s poorest regions. The district spans 30 counties, including parts of Columbus and Macon.

Brian Jack elected in Georgia’s 3rd

Brian Jack, a former aide to Donald Trump, won Georgia's 3rd Congressional District, a GOP-leaning seat south and west of Atlanta, left open by the retirement of U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson. A 36-year-old Peachtree City native, Jack served as political director in Trump’s White House and later worked for Speaker Kevin McCarthy. With Trump’s repeated endorsement and McCarthy’s fundraising network, Jack won a crowded Republican primary. He faced Democrat Maura Keller, a retired Army lieutenant colonel and Fayetteville resident, who ran on a platform of abortion rights, better veterans’ services, and higher wages. Jack emphasized his alignment with Trump on economic and immigration issues and told the Associated Press after winning that his top priorities include renewing the 2017 tax cuts and eliminating income tax on tips and Social Security benefits.

Hank Johnson to return to Georgia’s 4th

Hank Johnson defeated his 10th Republican challenger to again represent Georgia’s 4th Congressional District. Despite shifts in district boundaries, Johnson won more than 70% of the vote over Eugene Yu, an Army veteran, deputy sheriff, and business owner.

Nikema Williams, Atlanta’s congresswoman

Nikema Williams will continue to represent the heart of Atlanta, a district once held by the late Rep. John Lewis, after pulling in more than 80% of the vote. She beat Republican challenger John Savesen, a businessman originally from California.

Lucy McBath soundly reelected

In Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, Lucy McBath defeated Republican Jeff Criswell and a Democratic write-in candidate, receiving more than 75% of the vote. McBath has campaigned extensively on gun safety and women’s issues.

Rich McCormick reelected in the 7th

Rich McCormick will continue to serve Georgia’s 7th Congressional District, defeating Army veteran Bob Christian. McCormick, an emergency physician and Marine officer instructor, previously served in Georgia’s 6th District before redistricting.

Austin Scott beats Democratic challenger

Austin Scott, who ran for House Speaker in 2023, will return to represent Georgia’s 8th Congressional District after defeating Darrius Butler, a minister and Boys & Girls Club chair.

Andrew Clyde sails through reelection

Navy veteran and University of Georgia graduate Andrew Clyde will continue to serve Georgia’s 9th Congressional District. He defeated Democratic challenger Tambrei Cash, a businesswoman.

Mike Collins trucks back to D.C.

Mike Collins, owner of Collins Trucking Company, returns to represent Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, defeating Democratic challenger Lexi Doherty, an educational consultant.

Veteran Congressman Barry Loudermilk reelected

Air Force veteran Barry Loudermilk won reelection in Georgia’s 11th District, beating Democratic challenger Kath Stamper, an attorney and small business manager.

Rick Allen reelected to represent Augusta

Augusta native Rick Allen will continue to represent Georgia’s 12th District. He defeated Democratic challenger Liz Johnson, an insurance agency owner and community advocate.

David Scott continues to serve lucky 13

Democrat David Scott will serve another term in Georgia’s 13th District. Scott, an M.B.A. graduate from the Wharton School, defeated Navy veteran and Harvard graduate Jonathan Chavez.

Marjorie Taylor Greene reelected in northwest Georgia

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene returned to Washington to represent Georgia’s 14th District, overcoming a challenge from Democrat Shawn Harris, a Marine and Army veteran.