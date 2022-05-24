Who is Salvador Romas? What we know about Texas elementary school shooting suspect

Eighteen children and one teacher were killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school Tuesday.

Gov. Greg Abbott said an 18-year-old man opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Abbott identified the suspect as Salvador Romas, a Uvalde resident and was likely killed by responding officers but that the events were still being investigated.

Two police officers were shot and wounded but were expected to survive, Abbott said.

"Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde. Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering," he said in a statement.

Uvalde is home to about 16,000 people and is the seat of government for Uvalde County. The town is about 75 miles from the border with Mexico. Robb Elementary is in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes. There is a funeral home across the street from the school.

Authorities are still monitoring the situation and there is still more information needed on the suspected shooter.

