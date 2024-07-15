Who is JD Vance? Meet Trump's vice presidential pick

On Monday night, former President Donald Trump stood side by side with Ohio Senator J.D. Vance at the Republican National Convention, as the crowd cheered. This was just hours after the former president announced he had chosen Sen. Vance to be his running mate.

Vance is 39-years-old and was elected to the Senate in 2022. He's also a military veteran, has a law degree and he has written a best-selling book.

Phil Kent of the Georgia Gang spent time with Vance just a few months ago. Kent believes he's a good choice and will appeal to a wide range of voters.

"He's got a working-class background. Vance was born in Ohio. Money was tight with his family, he can connect with blue-collar people. And of course, the rust belt is very important in a presidential race," said Kent.

Vance wrote about his early life in the rust belt in 2016 in his memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, which became a bestseller.

Vance was in the Marine Corps. He later graduated from Ohio State University and Yale Law School.

He's only been a senator for two years, but Kent says he's already made an impact.

"He's on some good committees, he's gotten to go out to speak across the country. He's very personable, he's genuine. I think he'd be a good representative for the United States when he goes on foreign trips, that's very important," said Kent.

Vance wasn't always a supporter of President Trump. He openly criticized the president in 2016. But Kent doesn't think that will be held against him by members of the Republican Party.

"The Republican Party brings in the converts. Sometimes they're more militant than the choir and the usual members, so I think he'll be fine," said Kent.

President Joe Biden called Vance a clone of former President Trump on the issues.

The Democratic National Committee issued a statement saying "with Donald Trump's decision today to add JD Vance to the Republican ticket, the stakes of this election just got even higher".

Georgia State Sen. Josh McLaurin wrote on "X" that Vance was his roommate in law school, and called him a sellout.

"I’m the guy JD Vance sent the "America’s Hitler" text to in 2016. He was my roommate in law school. Obviously he’s a sellout, but the bigger deal is he’s angry and vindictive. The perfect fit for Trump’s revenge," McLaurin tweeted. "JD’s rise is a triumph for angry jerks everywhere."