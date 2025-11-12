White County firefighters battle three separate blazes in 24 hours

article

White County firefighters had a busy 24 hours, responding to three separate fires that could have turned far more serious if not for quick action by first responders.

Hamilton Drive fire

What we know:

The string of incidents began Monday evening around 6:45 p.m. when crews were called to a home on Hamilton Drive in Cleveland. White County 911 Communications said the caller reported a fire that started in a bathroom.

When firefighters arrived, they found an immobile resident inside and safely helped that person out before tackling flames that had spread into the attic. Crews managed to contain the blaze and prevent it from consuming the rest of the home. The scene was cleared shortly after 8 p.m., and no injuries were reported.

Fieldstone Road fire

Just hours later, around 8 a.m. Tuesday, emergency crews were dispatched again, this time to Fieldstone Road in Cleveland for reports of smoke inside a two-story home. Firefighters found flames in a wall on the backside of the house and quickly brought the situation under control. The fire was fully extinguished by 9:15 a.m.

Brooks Street fire

Barely 15 minutes after wrapping up that call, first responders were sent to Brooks Street for a commercial fire involving a detached HVAC unit. The Cleveland Fire Department and White County Fire crews contained the flames before they reached the nearby building. No injuries were reported.

Fire risk increases in cold weather

What they're saying:

White County Public Safety said the coordinated efforts between local fire departments, EMS, and law enforcement prevented each of the three fires from escalating into something much worse.

Officials are reminding residents to stay alert as colder weather sets in, when the risk of home fires typically increases. They said this is the time of year when heating equipment, fireplaces, and space heaters are used more often, and small maintenance steps can make a major difference in safety.

"Taking simple precautions now can help prevent fires and save lives during the winter season," the agency said.

Preventing fires during winter

What you can do:

Residents are encouraged to have furnaces and chimneys inspected by professionals to ensure they are clean and in proper working condition. Portable heaters should always be placed on level, nonflammable surfaces and kept at least three feet away from curtains, bedding, or other combustibles.

Fire officials also emphasized the importance of working smoke alarms, recommending that every home have alarms on each floor and inside all sleeping areas. Batteries should be tested monthly, and any alarms more than 10 years old should be replaced.

White County Public Safety said these simple precautions can help prevent tragedies during the winter season and give families peace of mind as temperatures drop.