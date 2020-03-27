While practicing social distancing, Kennesaw church doors always open to first responders, law enforcement

Many turn to places of worship in difficult times for hope and inspiration. But in this day of social distancing, churches can no longer have services. However, one church is leaving its doors open for first responders and police.

"We have opened our doors to those who are essential, specifically first responders and law enforcement," said Father Ben Day of Christ Episcopal Church in Kennesaw.

At the church, there's a dedicated entrance for law enforcement and first responders to St. Michael Chapel.

"Saint Michael, the patron saint of law enforcement," said Father Day.

Day or night, first responders can grab a snack, a drink, or just take a break from the streets.

Father Day comes from a first responder family. He knows the stress that comes with the job. He often finds the prayer box inside the chapel stuffed with special requests.

"Being a law enforcement officer is a challenge in this day and age, there's a lot we do to provide spiritual care for them," said Father Day.

Kennesaw Police Officer Tim Burns knows when he walks through the doors of the chapel he will find solace.

"This is a place to just get away especially with what's going on," said Officer Burns.

There is a lot going on. Sickness, death, economic turmoil. But here in the St. Michael's Chapel, first responders can a little peace before they respond to the next call.

"Officers and first responders often see the hidden challenges of our society, those who are in pain, hurting, those in desperate situations so that takes an emotional and spiritual toll on them," said Father Day.

Church members make sure the chapel is fully stocked for their special guests. They also go in daily to clean and wipe down all surfaces to protect those who help all of us.

