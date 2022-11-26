Which counties offer Saturday early voting in Georgia runoff election for US Senate?

Several counties are offering early voting on Saturday in the Georgia runoff election for the U.S. Senate race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

The Georgia Supreme Court sided with Georgia Democrats to allow early voting on Saturday. The court declined to overturn a lower court's ruling, to which Republicans objected.

The race between Warnock and Walker headed to a Dec. 6 runoff because neither won a majority in the midterm election this month. Early in-person voting ends on Dec. 2.

STATE SUPREME COURT RULING ALLOWS SATURDAY EARLY VOTING IN GEORGIA RUNOFF ELECTION

Here are all the Georgia counties offering early voting, according to the Georgia Secretary of State. Find a specific advanced voting polling place with the advanced voting locator:

Baker County

Baldwin County

Bartow County

Bibb County

Burke County

Chatham County

Clarke County

Cobb County

Crawford County

DeKalb County

Douglas County

Fulton County

Gilmer County

Gwinnett County

Hancock County

Henry County

Macon County

Mitchell County

Muskogee County

Newton County

Randolph County

Rockdale County

Screven County

Terrell County

Troup County

Walton County

Ware County

The Associated Press contributed to this report.