Which counties offer Saturday early voting in Georgia runoff election for US Senate?
Several counties are offering early voting on Saturday in the Georgia runoff election for the U.S. Senate race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
The Georgia Supreme Court sided with Georgia Democrats to allow early voting on Saturday. The court declined to overturn a lower court's ruling, to which Republicans objected.
The race between Warnock and Walker headed to a Dec. 6 runoff because neither won a majority in the midterm election this month. Early in-person voting ends on Dec. 2.
STATE SUPREME COURT RULING ALLOWS SATURDAY EARLY VOTING IN GEORGIA RUNOFF ELECTION
Here are all the Georgia counties offering early voting, according to the Georgia Secretary of State. Find a specific advanced voting polling place with the advanced voting locator:
- Baker County
- Baldwin County
- Bartow County
- Bibb County
- Burke County
- Chatham County
- Clarke County
- Cobb County
- Crawford County
- DeKalb County
- Douglas County
- Fulton County
- Gilmer County
- Gwinnett County
- Hancock County
- Henry County
- Macon County
- Mitchell County
- Muskogee County
- Newton County
- Randolph County
- Rockdale County
- Screven County
- Terrell County
- Troup County
- Walton County
- Ware County
The Associated Press contributed to this report.