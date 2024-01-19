Expand / Collapse search
'Where's the money bag at?': Violent Floyd County robbery caught on camera

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Floyd County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Floyd County armed robbery caught on camera

Security cameras caught the shocking moments a gunman shattered a window and held a Floyd County clerk up at gunpoint.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Floyd County police are searching for a man wanted in a dramatic gunpoint robbery caught on security camera.

The robbery happened a store in Marmuchee, Georgia on Friday, Jan. 12.

In the video, the store clerk runs for cover as the robber shatters one of the building's windows.

The man, who was wearing camouflage, is seen in the footage pushing a gun through the broken glass and starts demanding money.

"Where's the money bag at? Give me the money bag now … Come here and give me the money bag now," the man shouted at the store clerk.

(Floyd County Police Department/Storyful)

After the clerk hands him a cardboard box, the man flees the area.

The Floyd County Police Department is hoping someone can recognize the man's voice or share any other information that could identify him.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call Floyd County police. 