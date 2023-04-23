Where to go for the best brunch in metro Atlanta | 2023

article

Atlanta is known for having some of the best brunch spots in the U.S. Brunch is more than food in Atlanta. It's an experience. Here are some of the best places for brunch in metro Atlanta.

Alchemist Kitchen and Bar in Peachtree City offers brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Menu highlights include Welsh rarebit, southern fried chicken and waffles, grilled steak tips and eggs, shrimp and grits, and chicken country fried steak. Cocktails include mimosas and Bloody Marys.

The Americano in Buckhead offers brunch on Sundays. Menu highlights include a smoked salmon platter, caviar fries, Americano wedge salad, chopped antipasto, tuna tartatre, chilled oysters, shrimp cocktail, breakfast sandwiches, Americano burger, meatball hero, steak and eggs with various cuts, eggs benedict, Wagyu beef cheek hash, pancakes, polpettine and eggs, and frittatas. Specialty beverages include a Bloody Mary cart, mimosas and bellinis.

Another Broken Egg in Athens says it's not your typical breakfast, brunch or lunch restaurant. Menu highlights include cinnamon roll French toast, county power bowl, crab cake benedict, chicken and waffles, Mardi Gras omelet, shrimp and grits, shrimp benedict, Bourbon Street pancakes, Belgian waffles and more.

Atlanta Breakfast Club in Midtown Atlanta is a very popular brunch spot. Menu highlights include Peach Cobbler French Toast, salmon croquettes, breakfast tacos, old fashion oatmeal, crispy fried chicken and waffles, crispy chicken biscuits, southern benedict, fried green tomato BLT, buttermilk fried lobster tail with creamy grits, and more. Hours are 6:30 a.m. to2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

BeetleCat in Inman Park offers is known for its donut brunch Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy hot donuts, brunch staples from the griddle, and 70s-inspired boozy beverages. Reservations encouraged.

Breakfast at Barney's is part breakfast/brunch eatery and part daytime social club. Menu highlights include fried catfish and spicy spaghetty, soul rolls, savory turkey meatloaf, lobster mac and greens, vegan yacht toast, Savannah fish and grits, Doc's Chicken Philly, New Orleans blackened mahi, BBQ salmon and more. Cocktails include Peanut Butter & Jelly Martini, Surf & Turf Bloody Mary and Decatur Street Mule. If you really want to make it a party, get the Mansa Musa Tower which is a combination 24-karat gold pancakes, yard bird platter, fried lobster and grits, 1 bottle of premium champagne and 1 bottle of Armand De Brignac Ace of Spades.

Brunch Apothecary in Dacula is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Menu highlights include southern Monte Cristo, Cajun shrimp and grits, steak and eggs, chicken and churros waffle, southern smothered biscuit, pork belly benedict, biscuit casserole and Apothecary tomato salad.

Casa Almenara on Piedmont Avenue NE offers brunch every day. Menu highlights include empanadas, oatmeal bowl, al pastor wings, chilaquiles, ensalada, salmon tostadas, burritos, nachos, tacos, guacamole, omelettes, bacon, chicken and waffle, and a country fried chicken plate.

The Chastain in Buckhead is known for featuring seasonal and local ingredients, which means the menu often changes. Brunch menu items include French onion soup, duck confit spring roll, Vonnie's sprouts, a Reuben sandwich, braised lamb flat bread, chicken schnitzle, pan-seared Faroe Island salmon, steak and eggs, chicken biscuit pot pie, pimento cheese grits, pancakes, croissants, breakfast sandwiches, avocado toaste and strawberry sheeps milk yogurt. Served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Copelands on Cobb Parkway offers a brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. The buffet features a prime rib and chef's feature carving station, brioche French toast, Belgian waffles, peel-and-eat shrimp, oysters on half shell, made-to-order omelets, eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, jazzy chicken, fresh fruit, salad, white chocolate bread pudding, New Orleans King cake, pecan brownies and more.

Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse in Phipps Plaza on Peachtree Road NE is open for brunch. Menu highlights include Davio's meatballs, crab cake, calamari, chicken parm spring rolls, Philly cheese steak spring rolls, salad, truffle mushroom pizza, steakhouse burger, filet mignon club, fresh Main lobster roll, spaghettini, hand-rolled potato gnocchi, everything bagel with smoked salmon, omelets, salmon, scallops, strip steak and much more. Served 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sundays.

Delbar, a Middle Eastern restaurant in Inman Park, offers brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Menu highlights include a breakfast hummus, smoked seabass, fried eggplant, a falafel plate, salmon with potatos, cilantro and fried leaks, fried eggs with ground lamb and beef, beef links, breakfast sandwich made with eggs and bacon, prime beef and eggs, Turkish bagels, baklava, baklava cheesecake and more.

Egg Harbor in Sandy Springs offers an extensive gluten-free breakfast, brunch and lunch menu. Menu highlights include elote avocado toast, jelly donut pancakes, lemon cheesecake chia pudding, Venetian bagelwich, eggceptional skillets, lobster scrambler, Joe's healthy scrambler, fried chicken biscuits, southern shrimp and grits, down home biscuits and gravy and berry-ola oatmeal. Drinks include Blackberry Lavender Lemosa, Limoncello Sunrise, Huckle-Perry Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade.

Elevation Chophouse & Skybar in Kennesaw overlooks an airstrip and you can watch planes and helicopters take off and land while you eat. Brunch menu highlights include lemon pepper wings, grilled watermelon salad, seared tuna, herb-roasted beet salad, strawberry pancakes, blueberry cream French toast, southern fried chicken benedict, brisket and eggs, omelets, hot honey and chicken biscuits and more.

57th Fighter Group on Clairmont Road, which also overlooks an airstrip, has brought back its Sunday Brunch Buffet. The new chef reportedly keeps things interesting with different buffet items each week but they still have the favorites you may remember.

Grits & Eggs in VInings has several brunch favorites including a prime cut of angus ribeye, fried porkchops, salmon, fried or baked chicken, lamb chops, lobster tails, fried catfish, crab cakes and more. Sides include mac and cheese, sauteed cabbage, rice and gravy, collard greens, eggs and toast, home fries and grits.

The Fowling Warehouse Atlanta is now open for brunch (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) on Sundays. Menu highlights include mozzarella sticks, wings, hamburgers, Philly cheesesteak, and flatbread pizzas. Enjoy a bite to eat while playing fowling (a mashup of football and bowling).

The General Muir has two locations -- Emory Point and Sandy Springs. It's inspired by a classic New York deli. Brunch is available 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Highlights include open-faced bagels and build-your-own bagels, smoked hash, poached eggs and grits, omelets, pecan-crusted French toast, pastrami and eggs, Matzo ball soup, chopped liver, poutine, Reuben sandwiches and more.

Gocha's Breakfast Bar on Cascade Road SW is a modern, friendly restaurant offering waffle, pancakes, biscuits, and sandwiches. Menu highlights include chicken and waffles, shrimp grit cakes, sweet potato nachos, fish and grits, South Fulton steak and eggs, chicken tenders and fries, shrimp and spinach quesadillas, crab cake sliders and more.

Hen Mother Cookhouse in Johns Creek is a popular spot for brunch. Menu offerings include muffins and scones, a breakfast egg sandwich and breakfast tostada, mushroom and gruyere quiche, Spring Mountain chicken biscuit, brisket melt, gravalax melt, omelets, sake Bloody Mary, bellinis, wine, Kombucha and more.

Just Brunch in Duluth offers an "elevated" brunch experience. Menu highlights include oxtail tacos, fried green tomatoes, buttermilk biscuits, oatmeal, blueberry pancakes with sausage, Bananas Foster French toast, shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, crab cake bennie, lamb and eggs, omelets and more.

Isla & Co. in Buckhead offers brunch Wednesday through Sundays. Menu highlights at the Australian restaurant include skeweredkangaro xysters, listed Brussels sprouts, spicy chicken wings, Mum's Homemade Hummus, Australian pork sausage rolls, smashed avocado taost, mushroom toast, Isla benedicts, brioche French toast, and a Brekkie Roll.

Lips Atlanta in Brookhaven is a drag brunch with drag queens performing sing-along hits while you enjoy a prix fixe ($35) brunch. Menu options include eggs benedict, shrimp and grits, vegetable Jamaican curry, chicken and waffles, the Lips omelette, buttermilk pancakes, French toast, steak and eggs and more. Also includes unlimited Bloody Marys and mimosas.

Love at First Bite on Jonesboro Road specializes in brunch. It is opened 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Menu items include smoked salmon bruscetta, grilled Cajun shrimp and smoked Gouda cheese grits, cinnamon roll chicken sandwich, buttermilk chicken and churro waffles, banana pudding waffles, a French toast sandwich and more.

Majestic Diner on Ponce de Leon is open 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 7 days a week. Menu highlights include a variety of omelets (cheese, veggie, gyro, Denver and spinach); eggs with bacon, ham, sausage, ribeye or pork cops; Eggs Rancheros Ala Majestic and Eggs Ala Mexicana; breakfast sandwiches and bagels; biscuits and gravy and biscuits with sausage, ham or bacon; hashbrowns; pancakes; Greek yogurt; and more.

Murphy's in Virginia Highlands has been open for 40 years. Their brunch menu includes eggs Santa Fe, crab cake benedict, Linda's omelette, Eggs T. Murphy, fresh mozzarella and avocado toast, malted waffles, buttermilk pancakes, chilaquiles, chicken/spinach/bacon burger, turkey club sandwich, quiche lorraine, grilled artichokes, flash-fried calamari, smoked salmon flatbread, Tucker Farm greens, grits and more.

Muss & Turner's in Smyrna offers chicken biscuits, bacon/egg/cheese biscuits, Mornin' Sunshine scramble, Dr. Booker's Breakfast Bowl, The Papa Max (hot smoked kippered salmon), Dusty Bottom's Big Breakfast Burrito, grits, bacon and more.

North Italia's Buckhead brunch menu features banana coffee cake, short rib hash, smoked salmon avocado toast, a breakfast sandwich, farmers market scramble, grilled beef tenderloin and eggs, cannoli French toast, crispy hash browns, fresh fruit, calamari, meatballs, wild shrimp scampi, pizza, salad, pasta and cocktails like the Breakfast Mule, Amalfi Sunrise, Ginger Blossom Margarita, Sparkling Rose Sangria, Tuscan Bloody Mary and more.

Park 75 at Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta sets the standard for Sunday brunch. There are an array of stations with rotating menu items, including live-action cooking presentations, traditional breakfast items, baked confections, specialty cuts, raw bar, Charcuterie spread, scrumptious sides and desserts.

Peach & The Porkchop in Roswell offers brunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Menu highlights include Cajun style eggs benedict, chicken and waffles, Belgian waffles, pancakes, shrimp-n-grits, pork roll sandwiches, build-your-own omelets and breakfast sandwiches, sausage gravy, eggs and more.

Petit Chou in Cabbagetown offers brunch on the weekends. Menu highlights include eggs benedict, grilled ham and cheese melt, the Cabbagetown Breakfast Bowl, Liege waffles, French toast creme brulee, fruit and nut Greek yogurt, a biscuit sandwich and more.

Postino WineCafe is now offering brunch. Menu highlights include Umbria egg toast, ricotta fritters, alba toast, seeded avocado toast, panettone French toast, cast iron sticky bread, a focaccia stack, smoked salmon carpaccio, meatball shakshouka, and the P.R.E.A.M. bowl with a grilled skeer bowled egg, broccolini, warm heritage grains and toasted hemp seed. Cocktails include the SHerry marry, 'Lectric Eye, Killer Queen and Gosemosa. ,

Ray's on the River has announced a new brunch a la carte brunch menu. Dish highlights include fresh-shucked East and West Coast oysters on the half shell; jumbo shrimp cocktail; seafood fumbo; smoked brisket hash; a 40-ounce prime tomahawk steak with sunny-side-up eggs, grits and fries; and Challah French toast. Brunch cocktails include a spicy Blood Mary and more. Ray’s on the River serves Sunday brunch from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Reservations are accepted via OpenTable, and parties of five or more can call 770-955-1187.

Reveille Cafe in Marietta offers avocado toast and cinnamon rolls, fruit crepes and parfait, a breakfast club, Irish oatmeal, blueberry lemoncakes, peanut butter and banana cakes, red velvet cakes, creme brulee French toast, Belgian waffles, shrimp and grits, eggs benedict, breakfast burritos, corned beef hash, spinach and bacon omelets, ham and cheddar omelets, chicken fajita omelets and more.

South City Kitchen in Midtown Atlanta offers a variety of dishes for brunch, including She-Crab soup, fried green tomatoes, bourbon-cured salmon, pan-fried chicken livers, Springer Mountain fried chicken, shrimp and Marsh Hen Mill grits, Carolina trout, the King Biscuit, malted buttermilk waffles, pulled pork BBQ and cocktails (mimosas, bellinis, Midtown Marys).

Spaceman at Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta will begin offering the Sky View Brunch on May 14. Spaceman will offer classic favorites along with with a few southern dishes with a twist and a new menu of creative cocktails and refreshing mocktails. Brunch will also feature live music and great views.

True Food Kitchen at Lenox Square is open for brunch on the weekends. Menu highlights include herb hummus, edamame dumplings, Thai tuna tartare, grilled Korean steak, bone broth chicken ramen, pan seared sea bass, Forbidden poke, grilled sustainable salmon, spaghetti squash casserole, Mediterranean salad, teriyaki quinoa bowl, kimchi fried rice bowl, ancient grains bowl, spinach & mushroom pizza, bison sausage pizza, grilled chicken and mozzarella panini, Peruvian grass-fed burger, Hatch Green Chili turkey burger, and Mediterranean chicken sandwich.

Two Urban Licks offers brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Brunch specials include Fat Elvis French Toast, eggs and bacon, shrimp and grits, fried chicken biscuits and more.

Virgil's Gullah Kitchen & Bar has multiple locations and offers Soul Brunch on the weekend. Menu items include Bussin' cornmuffins, fried oysters, the Afta Church Plate (jam up wingz, mac 'n cheese and greenz), skrimp n grits wit' crab, slammin' sammen, red rice, crab rice, okr perloo, gullah fries, fried cabbage, Gee's tater salad and more. Cocktails include the Geecheerita, Mota's Juice, Get Tight Up, Jam-Up Lemonade, Da Washin' Board, Yella Boi and Lil' Churn.

Zari Cafe in Buckhead offers brunch. Entrées include shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, lamp crab benedict, lamb chops and grits, salmon, jerk chicken, wings, shrimp pasta, lamb chops, tacos, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and more. Zari also has a live DJ during brunch.

If you would like to submit information for this list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com. Please put BRUNCH in the subject line.