Where to get French fry deals in Georgia today

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The Brief National French Fry Day is Friday, July 10. Several chains with Georgia locations are offering free or discounted fries. Most deals require an app, rewards account or minimum purchase.



National French Fry Day is here, and several restaurant chains with locations in Georgia are offering free or discounted fries Friday.

Most deals require customers to order through the restaurant’s app, sign up for a rewards account or make a minimum purchase. Offers may vary by location, so it is best to check the app or call your local restaurant before heading out.

French fry deals in Georgia

Wendy’s is offering a free order of fries, any size, with a $5 purchase made through the Wendy’s app Friday.

Arby’s Rewards members can get an XL order of fries for $1.99 with a $5 purchase through Sunday, July 12.

Checkers & Rally’s is offering buy-one, get-one free seasoned fries through Sunday, July 12.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Rewards members can get a large fry for $1.99 on Friday.

Hardee’s MyRewards members can get a free large order of fries with any purchase Friday.

Red Robin offers bottomless steak fries year-round with burger, sandwich and wrap orders.

Shake Shack customers can get free classic fries with a sandwich purchase through Monday, July 13, using code FRYDAY26.

Smashburger is offering free fries with a $1 minimum purchase using code FRYDAY26.

Whataburger Rewards members can get a free medium order of fries Friday with no purchase required.