Where and what to eat in metro Atlanta | September 2023

This is the latest roundup of restaurant news from around the metro Atlanta area. If you'd like to submit an item for this list or a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.

Sept. 1 is National Gyro Day and Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe (multiple locations) is offering a special $7 chicken guro meal. The meal includes grilled chicken gyro, chips and a side. Taziki’s Grilled Chicken Gyro features a warm pita bread wrap filled with grilled chicken, tomatoes, lettuce, grilled onions and Taziki sauce. Taziki’s offers a variety of additional Gyro protein options including Spicy Harissa Chicken, Grilled Beef and Grilled Lamb. The $7 gyro meal offer is available in-store and online. The offer is only available on Sept. 1, while supplies last with no substitutions. This offer is not available through third-party delivery apps.

MOD Pizza (multiple locations) is celebrating National Pizza Day on Sept. 5. MOD is offering the fan favorite pizza, the "Maddy", for $7 when purchased on-line or in the MOD app.

Chicken Salad Chick (multiple locations) has launched its annual Cookies for a CURE promotion. Throughout September, Chicken Salad Chick will offer its limited-time Lemon Burst Buttercream Cookies at all Atlanta locations, with a portion of proceeds donated directly to its partner organization, CURE Childhood Cancer. The limited-edition Lemon Burst Buttercream Cookies are topped with a natural lemon zest buttercream frosting, symbolizing the gold ribbon which serves as the international symbol for Childhood Cancer.

Westside Motor Lounge is launching a zero-proof cocktail menu for those who wish to consume spirit-free beverages. Cocktails such as The Blood Rose, Black Sails, Echo Cooler and OTC plus five packaged beverages are all available for those who wish to consume spirit-free beverages. Westside Motor Lounge sources the non-alcoholic beverages from The Zero Proof shop, to ensure they are sourcing the best-in-class zero-proof products in the market. In addition to its zero-proof options, Westside Motor Lounge has robust custom cocktail menus in the Main Bar and cocktail lounge and listening room, the West Bar.

Andy's Frozen Custard (multiple locations) is now offering hand-dipped caramel apples in celebration of fall. There are 3 types -- Double Caramel Dip, Reese's Pieces and Roasted Pecan -- at participating locations nationwide. Other fall treats include Andy's Pumpkin Pie Concrete and the S'mores Jackhammer.

Bad Daddy's (multiple locations) is raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital during the month of September. Throughout the month of September, Atlanta residents can support a good cause by indulging in the mouthwatering Bistro Burger at the popular gourmet burger bar. Made with Gouda cheese, applewood smoked bacon, grilled onions, arugula and chipotle avocado crema, $1 from every Bistro Burger sold will go to St. Jude. Additionally, Bad Daddy’s will double its donation for every Bistro Burger purchased each Saturday of the month.

Dave's Hot Chicken, the brand that started as a parking lot pop-up in L.A. and is now backed by Drake, is reportedly coming to East Atlanta with 8 new locations opening over the next few years. The 8 locations, including one in Athens, are under the ownership of the original franchisees, Deryl Pangelinan, Tim Velleca, Andrew Feghali and Lawrence Kourie.

Cherry Street Brewpub at Halcyon is hosting it's first Pepperfest from 1 to 6 p.m. Sept. 9. There will be craft beers, culinary arts and horticulture, sponsored by Troncalli Subaru! Guests will be treated to an incredible lineup of top tier breweries, including Cherry Street Brewpub, New Realm Brewing Company, Monday Night Brewing, Bold Monk Brewing Co. and many more. Indulge in a variety of spicy foods that perfectly complement the award-winning craft brews with a live music backdrop. Participating in the delightful festival are local culinary, farm and art vendors who will share their passions. Plus, a pepper plant swap to take home and grow your own. This is a family-friendly event and designated drivers have free entry. For more information or to purchase VIP tickets, visit the Halcyon Facebook event page.

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day at CT Cantina & Taqueria at Halcyon from 3 to 11 p.m. Sept. 16. Enjoy an evening of exciting festivities and entertainment, including stilt walkers, energetic tunes spun by a DJ, a talented Latin dance performance, face painting for the kids and exciting prizes and giveaways. Indulge in the delicious food specials from the CT food truck and sip on tasty margaritas from the margarita tent. This is a free, family-friendly event. For more information, visit the event page.

Halcyon's annual Oktoberfest celebration kicks off Sept. 30. The day will begin with a Concours d’Elegance Classic Mercedes Car Show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by traditional Oktoberfest festivities featuring The Wurstbrats, a live eight-piece German Polka band, free pretzel necklace-making station, yard games and new this year, a keg rolling contest. Sit picnic style on Village Green treating your taste buds to hot pretzels, brats, other German delicacies, beer, beer and more beer. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the Halcyon Facebook event page.

HOBNOB at Halcyon is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sept. 30. Enjoy delicious German beers and classics like pretzels with beer cheese, brats, sauerkrauts and reubens. Wear your best German-themed outfit for a chance to win a $50 gift card to HOBNOB. For more information, visit the event page.