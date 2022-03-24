'When they killed him, they killed us,' Family searching for answers in Atlanta murder

A family is calling on the public to speak up about information surrounding the death of 23-year-old D're Johnson.

According to Atlanta police, Johnson was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Commerce Drive in northwest Atlanta on January 28, 2022.

"When they killed him, they killed us because we're still here, and we have to relive that. Not just relive what happened to him in our minds. We're thinking, did he suffer? We're thinking what was going through his mind?" said Andre Johnson, his father.

Andre Johnson and his wife, Marlyn, said the last two months have been agonizing as they grieve the loss of their only son, but also deal with the fact that his killer has not yet been caught.

His mother recalled the moment she found out D're had passed away. She said she was in New York at the time and immediately went to the airport once she learned he had been shot.

"I was in line at the TSA when my husband called me and told me he didn't survive," she said.

He was a devoted son who shared an exceptionally close bond with his mother.

D're Johnson.

He was also a strong, protective older brother to Amari, Aubri, and Amiah.

The three were home when authorities came to notify the family that D're had been shot.

"I knew this could happen, but I didn't know it could happen to someone this close to me," said Aubri. She said she was in shock as the police were speaking.

"I'm like, what scene in the movie is this?" Amiah said. Amari, the oldest of the three, said "I was shocked. In a state of shock. My legs were shaking a little bit,."

The family said D're was raised to be spiritual and positive, and at just 23, drive and passion for music were unmatched.

They said he was a natural-born musician and entrepreneur.

Marlyn Johnson shared a story about D're's successful eBay sneaker business when he was just 15.

"He's my namesake. He's supposed to be the one to carry the name on. I'm not going to have that," Andre Johnson said.

The Johnson's said they want answers and for police to find the person who took his life.

In the meantime, they're trying to figure out just how to move forward.

"They took not only, my only son, my heart, but he was so much to so many other people," Marlyn Johnson said.

Anyone with information can call Atlanta Police or submit a tip anonymously online or by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477).

