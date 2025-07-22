Whataburger opens new location in Acworth
ACWORTH, Ga. - A new Whataburger restaurant has officially opened its doors in Acworth on Monday, located on Cobb Parkway near Mars Hill Road.
What we know:
The opening was met with excitement as the first 100 customers received a special swag bag along with a choice of a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit or Breakfast Taquito.
In a show of appreciation for their dedication, the first two customers, who waited overnight for the grand opening, were rewarded with Whataburger gift boxes for a year.
The new location is expected to be a popular spot for locals and visitors alike, offering a taste of the beloved Texas-based fast-food chain.