Whataburger opens new location in Acworth

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 22, 2025 8:56am EDT
Acworth
FOX 5 Atlanta
A new Whataburger location opened in Acworth on July 22. It is located on Cobb Parkway.

The Brief

    • The restaurant is now serving customers on Cobb Parkway near Mars Hill Road.
    • The first 100 customers received swag bags and a choice of a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit or Breakfast Taquito.
    • The first two customers, who waited overnight, were given Whataburger gift boxes for a year.

ACWORTH, Ga. - A new Whataburger restaurant has officially opened its doors in Acworth on Monday, located on Cobb Parkway near Mars Hill Road. 

What we know:

The opening was met with excitement as the first 100 customers received a special swag bag along with a choice of a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit or Breakfast Taquito.

In a show of appreciation for their dedication, the first two customers, who waited overnight for the grand opening, were rewarded with Whataburger gift boxes for a year. 

The new location is expected to be a popular spot for locals and visitors alike, offering a taste of the beloved Texas-based fast-food chain.

The Source

  • A FOX 5 Atlanta photojournalist attended the opening and Whataburger provided some information. 

