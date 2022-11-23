First metro Atlanta Whataburger to open in Kennesaw next week

article

Fast food lovers get ready, because Whataburger, the popular Texas-based burger chain, is about to open its first location in metro Atlanta.

On Monday, Nov. 28 at 11 a.m., Whataburger will open its doors in Kennesaw at 705 Town Park Lane NW.

The restaurant will feature double drive-thru lanes with digital menu boards as well as a custom mural inside featuring hometown landmarks.

At this time, the restaurant will be drive-thru service only, but the chains plans to open the dining room as well as offering delivery and curbside pickup soon.

"Our team couldn’t be more excited to make history and open Whataburger’s doors to the Atlanta community," Operating partner Rydell Johnson said. "For those visiting us for the very first time, we always recommend starting with the #1, our namesake burger, but you can’t go wrong with any decision when it comes to fresh, made-to-order meals from Whataburger."

To help manage traffic at the grand opening, private security and Cobb County deputies will be on-site directing vehicles.

Whataburger currently has only one restaurant in all of Georgia, which is located in Thomasville.

The chain says it plans to open 10 more in the Atlanta area next year and more than 50 in the next seven years.

The other locations will include: