New Whataburger restaurant breaks ground in Fayetteville

article

Burgers lovers in Fayette County can look forward to a new restaurant coming to town.

Texas burger chain Whataburger officially broke ground on a new location in Fayetteville on Thursday.

The new spot will be located on Highway 85 North between Zaxby's and Freddy's.

The company hopes to have its doors open by the summer.

Whataburger has quickly expanded in the metro Atlanta area, opening up multiple locations in Cobb County, Cherokee County, Gwinnett County, Athens-Clarke County, Dawson County, Forsyth County and Jackson County

The chain says it currently has locations in 14 states, but there are fans everywhere.

Whataburger (Whataburger)

MORE: Georgia Whataburgers: Why is the Southeastern fast-food chain a big deal?

What is Whataburger famous for?

More than 2 million people follow Whataburger on Facebook. The company's Facebook page for its Fancy Ketchup has more than 16,000 fans.

If you don't believe the hype, perhaps some recognitions carry some weight. Newsweek rated Whataburger as one of the "nation's favorite fast food chains in 2022," after ranking it No. 2 on its 2021 list of "America's Best Customer Service Companies."

The fast food chain promotes customizable burgers and quarterly limited-time menu offerings.

History of Whataburger

The first Whataburger was founded in 1950 by Harmon Dobson in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Nine years later, Dobson opened the 21st Whataburger location in Pensacola, Florida, the first outside of Texas.

In 2021, there were more than 840 restaurants in Arizona, Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and, of course, Texas. The company also recently announced locations coming to Colorado and Missouri.