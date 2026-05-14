7 injured in MARTA bus crash in DeKalb County

Image 1 of 9 ▼ A MARTA bus is seen in a ditch in the 1000 block of Holcombe Road in DeKalb County on May 14, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

The Brief A MARTA bus crashed into a ditch in DeKalb County Thursday evening after the driver lost control when the engine started smoking. The driver and six passengers were injured in the wreck, which occurred around 6 p.m. in the 1000 block of Holcombe Road. Aerial footage from the scene showed the bus lodged in a ditch located between a food mart and a local strip mall.



Seven people were injured after a MARTA bus crashed into a ditch in DeKalb County on Thursday evening.

What we know:

It happened around 6 p.m. in the 1000 block of Holcombe Road. According to the MARTA Police Department, the driver of the bus lost control of the bus after the engine began to smoke.

The bus veered off the roadway and into the ditch.

The bus driver and six passengers were injured.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene to see the bus in the ditch between a strip mall and a food mart.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what specific mechanical failure caused the engine to smoke.

Officials have not released the current conditions of the driver and the six passengers taken for medical treatment.