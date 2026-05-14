7 injured in MARTA bus crash in DeKalb County
A MARTA bus is seen in a ditch in the 1000 block of Holcombe Road in DeKalb County on May 14, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Seven people were injured after a MARTA bus crashed into a ditch in DeKalb County on Thursday evening.
What we know:
It happened around 6 p.m. in the 1000 block of Holcombe Road. According to the MARTA Police Department, the driver of the bus lost control of the bus after the engine began to smoke.
The bus veered off the roadway and into the ditch.
The bus driver and six passengers were injured.
SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene to see the bus in the ditch between a strip mall and a food mart.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what specific mechanical failure caused the engine to smoke.
Officials have not released the current conditions of the driver and the six passengers taken for medical treatment.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from SKYFOX 5, which observed the scene from the air, as well as observations from emergency crews at the location. This article has been updated since it was originally published.