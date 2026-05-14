Man sentenced for shooting pregnant girlfriend in Decatur park
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Donald Wooten was sentenced to 60 years in prison Wednesday after being convicted of trying to murder his pregnant girlfriend by shooting her in the head at a park in Decatur.
What we know:
A jury found Donald Wooten, 27, guilty Monday of criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal attempt to commit feticide and having a gun during a felony.
DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Tangela Barrie sentenced him to 60 years in custody during a hearing Wednesday. The charges stem from a March 4, 2023, incident where Wooten shot his 25-year-old pregnant girlfriend.
What we don't know:
While the victim remembered being at the park with Wooten late at night, she told police she does not remember the exact moment of the shooting.
The backstory:
DeKalb County police officers went to Chapel Hill Park in unincorporated Decatur around 7 a.m. after a 911 call reported an unresponsive woman.
EMTs found the pregnant woman in the fetal position near a walking trail with a wound to the back of her head. She was placed in a medically induced coma at Grady Hospital, where doctors found a gunshot wound behind her left ear.
Her baby was born prematurely, but survived.
What they're saying:
The DeKalb County District Attorney's Office said Wooten gave police conflicting stories, first saying he went to a secondary apartment in Atlanta and later claiming he was at a friend's house in Ellenwood.
Cellphone records did not match his story, and the friend he named denied knowing him. Prosecutors also found jail calls where Wooten asked a relative to wipe his phone, but police extracted data showing he and the victim were arguing about the pregnancy.
Dig deeper:
The victim eventually recovered enough to testify that Wooten suggested they go to the park after seeing a movie. Though the shooting left her in a coma, her child was born prematurely and survived the attack. The case was handled by the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Unit to secure the 60-year sentence.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office.