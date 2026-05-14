Man sentenced for shooting pregnant girlfriend in Decatur park

The Brief A DeKalb County jury found Donald Wooten, 27, guilty of trying to murder his pregnant girlfriend and their unborn child before leaving her in a Decatur park. Judge Tangela Barrie sentenced Wooten to 60 years in prison Wednesday following a trial where the victim testified she was lured to the park before the shooting. The victim survived a gunshot wound to the head and later gave birth to the child prematurely after being found by police at Chapel Hill Park.



Donald Wooten was sentenced to 60 years in prison Wednesday after being convicted of trying to murder his pregnant girlfriend by shooting her in the head at a park in Decatur.

What we know:

A jury found Donald Wooten, 27, guilty Monday of criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal attempt to commit feticide and having a gun during a felony.

DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Tangela Barrie sentenced him to 60 years in custody during a hearing Wednesday. The charges stem from a March 4, 2023, incident where Wooten shot his 25-year-old pregnant girlfriend.

What we don't know:

While the victim remembered being at the park with Wooten late at night, she told police she does not remember the exact moment of the shooting.

The backstory:

DeKalb County police officers went to Chapel Hill Park in unincorporated Decatur around 7 a.m. after a 911 call reported an unresponsive woman.

EMTs found the pregnant woman in the fetal position near a walking trail with a wound to the back of her head. She was placed in a medically induced coma at Grady Hospital, where doctors found a gunshot wound behind her left ear.

Her baby was born prematurely, but survived.

What they're saying:

The DeKalb County District Attorney's Office said Wooten gave police conflicting stories, first saying he went to a secondary apartment in Atlanta and later claiming he was at a friend's house in Ellenwood.

Cellphone records did not match his story, and the friend he named denied knowing him. Prosecutors also found jail calls where Wooten asked a relative to wipe his phone, but police extracted data showing he and the victim were arguing about the pregnancy.

Dig deeper:

The victim eventually recovered enough to testify that Wooten suggested they go to the park after seeing a movie. Though the shooting left her in a coma, her child was born prematurely and survived the attack. The case was handled by the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Unit to secure the 60-year sentence.