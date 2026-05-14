Universoul Circus gives back to Atlanta University Center

The Brief The Universoul Circus is awarding its first-ever higher education scholarships to five students within the Atlanta University Center. Founder Cedric Walker established the $2,500 grant to help local scholars overcome financial struggles similar to those he faced while attending Tuskegee University in the 1970s, Performances at the big top near the old Turner Field will continue through June 14 before the show moves to Gwinnett County.



Cedric Walker, the founder of the Atlanta-based Universoul Circus, is awarding $2,500 scholarships to five students at the Atlanta University Center to support the next generation of leaders.

What we know:

The Universoul Circus is investing in higher education for the first time in its 32-year history by awarding scholarships to local students.

Five scholars from Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine, Morris Brown College and Spelman College each received $2,500 last weekend.

Walker said his personal "struggle to go to college" and the difficulty of finding funds inspired the new initiative.

What we don't know:

While the circus has confirmed the five schools involved, the specific names of the student recipients have not been released. It is also unclear if this scholarship program will become a permanent annual fixture for the Atlanta University Center or expand to other cities on the circus tour.

The backstory:

Founded in Atlanta, the Universoul Circus has spent more than three decades blending cultural performances with traditional circus stunts. Walker views education as a pillar of excellence in African American culture, comparing its importance to the right to vote.

The circus currently performs in the gray lot near the old Turner Field, drawing millions of fans to see international performers and "Old School vs New School" dance contests.

By the numbers:

32 : The number of years Universoul Circus has been operating.

5 : The total number of scholarships awarded to Atlanta University Center students.

$2,500: The individual dollar amount given to each student scholar.

What's next:

The circus remains under the big top in Atlanta with shows running Thursday through Sunday until June 14. Following the Atlanta dates, the production is scheduled to move to Gwinnett County.