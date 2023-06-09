What Trump might say at Georgia GOP convention after federal indictment

Insider Advantage CEO and Georgia Gang panelist Phil Kent expects former President Donald Trump will have a lot to say about the federal indictment when he takes the stage at the Georgia GOP Convention in Columbus on Saturday.

"I think he is going to address these indictments head on. He's going to say that it's a witch hunt, that it's very flimsy arguments," Kent said.

The former president announced he was facing federal charges in the classified documents' investigation Thursday afternoon.

TRUMP INDICTMENT UNSEALED: READ THE ENTIRE TRUMP INDICTMENT

He made the revelation following an interview with Kent in which he lashed out at Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and pending indictments in Georgia’s election probe.

"She thinks this could help her politically," said Mr. Trump. "I don't think this could help her politically. Over a perfect phone call? I have every right to protest said election."

EYES ON GEORGIA GRAND JURY AFTER TRUMP’S FEDERAL INDICTMENT

"I think the Fulton County indictment, if it happens and when it happens, and I believe it's imminent, will show that this president conducted himself in a very unprofessional way. He basically tried to overturn democracy," Paramount Consulting CEO and Georgia Gang Panelist Tharon Johnson told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes.

Johnson said Trump is using the indictments as an opportunity to try to garner Republican support, and believes Trump's legal troubles could help him win the Republican primary.

"I think the Republican voters feel like he's a victim," Johnson said, "Maybe this empowers him, but I think where he loses votes are with the moderate independent voters who determine who the President of the United States is."

TRUMP DESCRIBED PENTAGON PLAN OF ATTACK, SHARED CLASSIFIED MAP: INDICTMENT

Trump said he’d been summoned to appear in court Tuesday in Miami. It wasn’t immediately clear what the procedure would look like.