What is Eid al-Fitr and how is it celebrated?

article

Eid al-Fitr is a holiday celebrated by Muslims to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

During Ramadan, Muslims around the world spend time worshiping, participating in charity and good deeds.

Socially, it often brings families and friends together in festive gatherings around meals to break their fast.

RELATED: LIVE: Philadelphia Eid shooting injures multiple people at Ramadan celebration

This year, Eid came just after the Israel-Hamas war crossed the somber milestone of having stretched on for half a year.

When is Eid al Fitr?

Islam follows a lunar calendar and so Ramadan and Eid cycle through the seasons. This year, the first day of Eid al-Fitr was on April 10; the exact date may vary among countries and Muslim communities.

What are some traditions of Eid al-Fitr?

In Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country, many people embark on an exodus to their hometowns to celebrate the holiday with loved ones. This year, an estimated 193.6 million travelers were expected to crisscross the vast archipelago for Eid in a homecoming tradition known locally as "mudik."

When is Ramadan?

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar; the month cycles through the seasons.

The start of the month traditionally depends on the sighting of the crescent moon; this year, the first day was on March 10.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.