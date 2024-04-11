Southern wholesale food service company hiring over 200 in Atlanta

article

A Southern wholesale food service company is expanding to Atlanta and plans to hire hundreds of people.

What Chefs Want, a Kentucky company, is acquiring Atlanta's Phoenix Wholesale Foodservices. This business move follows the company's previous acquisition of Food Hub ATL in October 2023.

The company says the move will create more than 200 jobs in Atlanta, ranging from delivery drivers to butchers.

The move will also make What Chef Wants the largest independently-owned wholesale food distributor in the South.

Jobseekers can learn more about working at What Chefs Want here.