Westside Future Fund holds groundbreaking for affordable housing on westside

Westside Future Fund (WFF) has announced the groundbreaking of its latest affordable housing development at 646 Echo Street. This new project highlights WFF’s and the City of Atlanta’s commitment to providing high-quality affordable housing, especially in legacy neighborhoods such as the historic westside, according to a press release.

WFF aims to create a community Dr. King would be proud to call home. The new development will feature two three-story buildings, one with a distinctive brick face, and will offer 24 units, including two ADA-compliant units. Located just 1.5 blocks from the Westside Beltline Connector Trail, this project aligns with the Westside Land Use Framework Plan, adopted by the Atlanta City Council in 2017.

"I have always been an advocate of providing our residents with access to safe, stable, quality affordable housing. We know that quality housing for all is directly linked to healthy, thriving, and connected communities," said Mayor Andre Dickens. "My administration has a plan to build or preserve 20,000 affordable housing units by 2030 and collaborations and partnerships that create housing like this help us get closer to that goal."

The 646 Echo Street project is funded by the James M. Cox Foundation, the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, WFF Impact Fund, and Invest Atlanta. Development partners Kronberg Urbanists + Architects and oaksATL are contributing their expertise to this transformative initiative.

With nearly a decade of experience in equitable neighborhood revitalization, WFF focuses on increasing housing for renters and aspiring homeowners, as well as providing property tax assistance for legacy residents. Through its Home on the Westside program, WFF prioritizes residents with key "live, work, learn" connections to the historic neighborhoods it serves, including English Avenue, Vine City, Ashview Heights, Atlanta University Center, and Just Us. This ensures that as Atlanta’s Westside repopulates, legacy residents can partake in its future prosperity.

To support this vision, WFF has launched the Our Next Chapter campaign, aiming to raise $55 million through Atlanta’s philanthropic community. The organization is halfway to its goal, thanks to generous support from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, Chick-fil-A, Inc., The Coca-Cola Foundation, The Home Depot, Inc., and many others.

Located near the Westside Beltline Connector Trail and Echo Street West, this development enhances accessibility to recreational and commercial amenities and supports the city’s broader efforts to promote inclusive growth and community development.

WFF is also developing an additional 104 high-quality, affordable housing units through new construction and substantial rehab projects within its service footprint.

