Driver killed, 3 injured in crash on West Ponce de Leon Avenue

DeKalb County police are investigating a crash that killed one person and sent three others to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

Officials say the crash happened around 2 a.m. on West Ponce de Leon Avenue.

FOX 5 cameras showed a white car that had overturned near the road's intersection with North Parkwood Road.

According to police, the driver of one of the cars involved in the wreck died from injuries he received in the crash.

The other driver and his two passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.