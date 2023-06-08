Man shot while pumping gas at DeKalb County Shell station

article

A man is in the hospital after police say he was shot while pumping gas at a DeKalb County gas station.

Shots rang out shortly before 1:30 a.m. at the Shell Station on Wesley Chapel Road near Interstate 20.

Investigators say the driver was filling up his tank at the gas station when someone opened fire, hitting him at least once.

Medics rushed the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital. Officers say the man is expected to recover from his injuries.

At this time, police have not released the victim's name or any information about possible suspects.

They're currently working to gather surveillance footage and learn what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the DeKalb County Police Department.