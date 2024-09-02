Wendy's reportedly introducing Krabby Patty burgers to its menu next month

article

Well, it seems Mr. Krabs is cashing in and selling his Krabby Patty secret formula to Wendy's! The fast-food chain is reportedly coming out with its very own Krabby Patty burger.

According to a leaked memo posted on Reddit, the patties will be made available to the public next month on Oct. 8, just in time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of "SpongeBob SquarePants."

The sandwich is described as a premium cheeseburger made with Wendy's fresh, never-frozen beef, topped with fresh produce, and a secret Krabby Patty sauce.

As part of the meal, Wendy’s will also introduce a "Pineapple Under the Sea" Frosty, made by combining Wendy's signature vanilla Frosty with pineapple mango puree.

"In honor of SpongeBob’s home, this Frosty is made with our signature Vanilla Frosty swirled with Pineapple Mango puree, offering a first-of-its-kind dessert experience for fans of all ages," the memo said.

According to New York Post, Wendy's said "While we can’t confirm what’s coming down Wendy’s innovation pipeline, we can share that we’re always looking to bring fans new menu items inspired by our fans’ cravings."