Wells Fargo removing ATMs from Georgia QuikTrips

Georgia QuikTrips are making a big change inside their stores.

A sign at one of the gas station chain's DeKalb County stores says that Wells Fargo will no longer operate ATMs inside of Georgia QuikTrips.

While the sign says that the ATMs will be removed "soon," it did not give an exact date for its removal.

The company has not said why it is reducing its number of ATMs around the Peach State.

(Kendrick Henderson/FOX 5)

You can find your nearest Wells Fargo ATM on the bank's website or by calling 1-800-869-3557.