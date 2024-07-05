Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Wells Fargo removing ATMs from Georgia QuikTrips

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 5, 2024 8:00am EDT
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Georgia QuikTrips are making a big change inside their stores.

A sign at one of the gas station chain's DeKalb County stores says that Wells Fargo will no longer operate ATMs inside of Georgia QuikTrips.

While the sign says that the ATMs will be removed "soon," it did not give an exact date for its removal.

The company has not said why it is reducing its number of ATMs around the Peach State.

(Kendrick Henderson/FOX 5)

You can find your nearest Wells Fargo ATM on the bank's website or by calling 1-800-869-3557.