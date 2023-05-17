Weekly flights now connect Atlanta and Ethiopia

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Ethiopian Airlines are celebrating the first flight between Atlanta and Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

Ethiopian Airlines is the largest network operator in Africa. It will now offer flights four times a week between Ethiopia and Atlanta on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Service between Atlanta and Ethiopia will be offered Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

"Ethiopian Airlines’ new service to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is yet another win for our City as we continue to develop and expand our air service to Africa," said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. He further added "As we celebrate the new connection of the rich and dynamic cities of Atlanta and Addis Ababa, we look forward to a strong and successful partnership with our new partners in Ethiopia."

Mayor Dickens traveled to Ethiopia so that he could be one of the first passengers on the new route.

New weekly flights connect Ethiopia and Atlanta

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport General Manager Balram "B" Bheodari said "As the world’s busiest and most efficient airport, our mission is to deliver excellence while connecting our community to the world. This new partnership with Ethiopian Airlines expands that connectivity and access for our passengers and further solidifies our position as an industry leader. We are thrilled to welcome Ethiopian Airlines to ATL."

Ethiopian Airlines currently operates more than 130 international passenger and cargo destinations. Atlanta will be Ethiopian Airlines’ 5th passenger destination in the US following Chicago, Newark, New York and Washington.

The annual economic impact is expected to be approximately $70 million.

Hartsfield-Jackson says it is looking to add even more international flights in the future and is willing to pay for it.