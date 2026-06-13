Weekend heat advisory: Hot and muggy

The weekend forecast calls for afternoon temperatures to climb into the low 90s, driving the local heat index near or over 100 degrees.

Triple-digit heat index

Intense heat and thick humidity will bake north Georgia through the weekend before a cold front moves into the area. Temperatures are expected to peak in the low 90s on Saturday, with moisture tracking high enough to make the air feel like triple digits — up to 105 degrees Fahrenheit.

The rain probability for the metro area sits at just 10% to 20% on Saturday, meaning most communities will face intense sunshine without any storm relief.

Counties to the south-east are under heat advisory from Saturday at noon through 8 p.m..

Cold front brings storm threat

A cold front tracking toward the state is expected to drastically shift regional weather patterns by Sunday afternoon. As the system moves closer, it will trigger numerous showers and thunderstorms that will push southward across Georgia.

Staying safe this weekend

What you can do:

If you plan to be outside this weekend, maybe to attend a FIFA World Cup Watch Party or Fan Festival, health officials urge you to prioritize hydration. Drink plenty of water, wear light clothing, and take frequent breaks in air-conditioned spaces to protect yourself from heat-related illness.

Additional resources

Dig deeper:

World Cup Atlanta: Heat could pose risks for fans, workers and players

Children treated for heat illnesses at Atlanta park