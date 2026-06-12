Children treated for heat illnesses at Atlanta park

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The Brief First responders evaluated multiple children for heat exhaustion and other medical conditions in Atlanta on Friday. Paramedics and firefighters treated the pediatric patients right at Anderson Park on Anderson Avenue NW. High temperatures prompted Atlanta Fire Rescue to issue urgent safety warnings for residents spending time outdoors.



Paramedics rushed to evaluate several children for heat-related illnesses at a park in Atlanta on Friday afternoon as temperatures continued to climb across the region.

Atlanta Fire Rescue response

What we know:

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department personnel responded to the 98 block of Anderson Avenue NW after receiving reports of multiple heat-related medical emergencies. Upon arrival, firefighters and EMS personnel found several children exhibiting signs of distress and heat illness.

Atlanta Fire Rescue personnel and emergency vehicles gathered at Anderson Park after multiple children suffered heat exhaustion during climbing temperatures on June 12, 2026. (FOX TV Stations)

The emergency took place at Anderson Park, which sits right next door to a local school. Medical personnel evaluated and treated all patients directly on the scene. Fire officials confirmed that the incident was entirely medical in nature, there was no fire hazard, and the scene was quickly cleared.

Sick children treated

By the numbers:

3: The total number of specific pediatric patients detailed by emergency responders during the park incident.

1: A child who suffered from direct heat exhaustion.

1: A child who experienced an altered level of consciousness from the heat.

1: An additional patient who was treated on scene for a minor nosebleed.

An Atlanta Parks and Recreation Park Rangers tent stands near the Anderson Park Swimming Pool sign on Anderson Avenue NW as officials respond to a medical emergency involving sick children on June 12, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Rising Georgia temperatures

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact ages of the children involved or what specific activities they were participating in before falling ill. It remains unclear if any of the children required formal hospital transportation after the initial scene was cleared.

Empty playground swings hang at Anderson Park in Atlanta after three children were treated on-scene for heat exhaustion and an altered level of consciousness on June 12, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Staying safe outdoors

What you can do:

As temperatures rise across metro Atlanta, fire officials are urging residents and visitors to take immediate precautions to prevent heat illness. Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, dizziness, headache, nausea, weakness, muscle cramps and fatigue.

Anyone spending time outdoors should follow these safety steps:

Drink water regularly and do not wait until you feel thirsty to hydrate.

Seek shade or retreat into air-conditioned spaces whenever possible.

Wear lightweight clothing.

Call 911 immediately if someone shows severe symptoms like confusion, an altered mental status or a loss of consciousness.