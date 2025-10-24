Weekend N. Georgia weather: Nice Saturday before rain returns Sunday
ATLANTA - If you’re heading out for Friday night football or already planning your weekend, the weather is starting off on a beautiful note across metro Atlanta. Sunny skies and comfortable temps made for a picture-perfect end to the workweek — but that won’t last forever.
FOX 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey says we’ll hang on to the sunshine through Saturday, but clouds and breezy conditions will roll in by Sunday as a wedge sets up across the region.
"We’ve had a really nice week," Stacey said. "But I’m afraid the sunshine won’t be with us as we start the workweek."
RELATED: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Oct. 24-26, 2025
Winds will increase from the north and east and could become pretty noticeable by Sunday morning. Rain chances also return — especially late Sunday into the evening — with most areas possibly picking up around a half-inch of rain over the next several days. Some pockets may get closer to an inch.
RELATED: Halloween happenings in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2025
🌤 Metro Atlanta Forecast Breakdown
Friday
🌞 Mostly sunny + mild
🌡 High near upper 60s
💨 Light winds
Saturday — ✅ Best day outdoors
⛅ Mostly sunny → Increasing clouds
🌡 High low-to-mid 70s
💨 Breezy at times
Sunday
☁️ Cloudy + windy
🌦️ Showers likely by midday; rain more widespread late
🌡 High 60s
💨 Stronger gusts from the NE
Next Week
🌧 Off-and-on rain, cooler temps
📉 More clouds than sun