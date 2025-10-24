Weekend N. Georgia weather: Nice Saturday before rain returns Sunday

The Brief Sunny and mild Friday continues into Saturday before changes arrive Clouds, gusty winds, and Sunday rain expected as a wedge sets up Next week brings cooler temps and more showers across metro Atlanta



If you’re heading out for Friday night football or already planning your weekend, the weather is starting off on a beautiful note across metro Atlanta. Sunny skies and comfortable temps made for a picture-perfect end to the workweek — but that won’t last forever.

FOX 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey says we’ll hang on to the sunshine through Saturday, but clouds and breezy conditions will roll in by Sunday as a wedge sets up across the region.

"We’ve had a really nice week," Stacey said. "But I’m afraid the sunshine won’t be with us as we start the workweek."

Winds will increase from the north and east and could become pretty noticeable by Sunday morning. Rain chances also return — especially late Sunday into the evening — with most areas possibly picking up around a half-inch of rain over the next several days. Some pockets may get closer to an inch.

🌤 Metro Atlanta Forecast Breakdown

Friday

🌞 Mostly sunny + mild

🌡 High near upper 60s

💨 Light winds

Saturday — ✅ Best day outdoors

⛅ Mostly sunny → Increasing clouds

🌡 High low-to-mid 70s

💨 Breezy at times

Sunday

☁️ Cloudy + windy

🌦️ Showers likely by midday; rain more widespread late

🌡 High 60s

💨 Stronger gusts from the NE

Next Week

🌧 Off-and-on rain, cooler temps

📉 More clouds than sun