Weekend N. Georgia weather: Nice Saturday before rain returns Sunday

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 24, 2025 2:02pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Extended Oct. 24-26 weekend forecast

FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team meteorologist Jonathan Stacey provides and extended weekend forecast.

The Brief

    • Sunny and mild Friday continues into Saturday before changes arrive
    • Clouds, gusty winds, and Sunday rain expected as a wedge sets up
    • Next week brings cooler temps and more showers across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA - If you’re heading out for Friday night football or already planning your weekend, the weather is starting off on a beautiful note across metro Atlanta. Sunny skies and comfortable temps made for a picture-perfect end to the workweek — but that won’t last forever.

North Georgia fall colors finally explode into peak season

Fall color is finally bursting across North Georgia after a slow start, with vibrant reds and golds now peaking above 3,000 feet. Chief Meteorologist David Chandley guided viewers through stunning scenes from Towns, White, Murray and Union counties — including Fort Mountain, Hog Pen Gap and the Richard B. Russell Parkway — and highlighted top scenic routes and even the Mountain Moonshine Festival in Dawsonville as weekend leaf-watching hotspots.

FOX 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey says we’ll hang on to the sunshine through Saturday, but clouds and breezy conditions will roll in by Sunday as a wedge sets up across the region.

"We’ve had a really nice week," Stacey said. "But I’m afraid the sunshine won’t be with us as we start the workweek."

Winds will increase from the north and east and could become pretty noticeable by Sunday morning. Rain chances also return — especially late Sunday into the evening — with most areas possibly picking up around a half-inch of rain over the next several days. Some pockets may get closer to an inch.

🌤 Metro Atlanta Forecast Breakdown

Friday
🌞 Mostly sunny + mild
🌡 High near upper 60s
💨 Light winds

Saturday — ✅ Best day outdoors
⛅ Mostly sunny → Increasing clouds
🌡 High low-to-mid 70s
💨 Breezy at times

Sunday
☁️ Cloudy + windy
🌦️ Showers likely by midday; rain more widespread late
🌡 High 60s
💨 Stronger gusts from the NE

Next Week
🌧 Off-and-on rain, cooler temps
📉 More clouds than sun

Georgia needs rain: The latest drought report

Atlanta’s last measurable rain was 0.08 inches on October 19. In the last two months, only three-tenths of an inch fell. The FOX 5 Storm Team breaks things down by the numbers.

The Source

  • Information for above story came from FOX 5 Atlanta's Storm Team meteorologist. 

