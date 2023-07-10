Water turned off at Jonesboro apartment complex because of massive unpaid water bill

article

The water at Tara Woods Apartments in Jonesboro has been turned off, according to the Clayton County Water Authority.

The Water Authority warned the apartment complex that water would be turned off because of an unpaid balance. A notice was posted on June 14 telling residents the water would be turned off July 5. That date was pushed back when the Water Authority learned someone had removed the notice.

JONESBORO RESIDENTS EVICTED OVER LANDLORD'S UNPAID BILLS

According to CCWA, the apartment complex currently owes $97,963.01. They have been working with the apartment complex since last summer but have only received approximately 5 payments ($50,000) in the last year.

FOX 5 Atlanta spoke to resident last week who are upset because they are facing eviction because of the situation. It is illegal for anyone to occupy apartments that do not have running water.

Residents told FOX 5 Atlanta that they pay for the water when they pay for rent and said they would not have paid for July's rent if they had known they would be forced to move out.

CCWA, which says it is sympathetic to the plight of the residents, says that if they received $68,000 by 3 p.m. Monday, they will turn the water back on.



