Water main breaks leaves Emory University, surrounding community with service | Where to get bottled water

The students at Emory University and the surrounding community were without water on Wednesday evening after a break.

It happened near Clifton Road near Oxford Road.

A gas line rupture had to be isolated before work to repair the water main could happen, according to the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management.

Officials advised residents in the area that there could be little to no water coming out the faucet until repairs are complete.

No word on if a boil water notice will be issued.

Bottled water can be picked up at Emory University Hospital loading dock located at 1364 Clifton Road or the Student Center loading dock located at 605 Asbury Circle, until service is restored.