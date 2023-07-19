Water main break shuts down Powers Ferry Road in Cobb County

Part of a busy Cobb County road will be shut down as crews work to fix a water main break.

Officials with the Cobb Department of Transportation have closed Powers Ferry Road between Delk and Terrell Mill Roads Wednesday morning.

The cause of the closure is a water main break that has undermined the road, officials say.

The DOT shared a photo of the repairs, which showed a large hole in the road.

(Cobb DOT)

Crews are expected to remain on the scene for a while, with officials calling the repairs a "long-term event."

Drivers should prepare for major delays and use alternate routes including Bentley Road or Delk and Terrell Mill Roads to where they connect east of the affected area.