Students in DeKalb County sent home, relocated after water main break

The Brief Water main break forces closure of all City Schools of Decatur campuses; students at 3 DeKalb schools also impacted. Early bus departures and instructional materials provided for students. After-school programs and athletics canceled as district awaits repairs.



Shortly before noon, DeKalb County Watershed Management informed FOX 5 Atlanta there are currently no water outages. Customers in the affected area may experience "brown" water temporarily and are encouraged to run the faucets inside and outside their homes/businesses to clear internal plumbing.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible while repairs are being made and to expect traffic delays.

ORIGINAL STORY

A major water main break in DeKalb County forced the City Schools of Decatur to close all schools and district offices Monday.

What we know:

Officials said the 36-inch main ruptured near 3124 Midway Road near Celia Way disrupting water service across the area and leaving the school system without a projected restoration time from DeKalb County Watershed Management.

District leaders said the decision to close schools was made out of concern for student safety and sanitation. The shutdown affects all campuses, including College Heights and the Frasier Center, and parents were urged to pick up students as quickly as possible.

Bus routes began early, with Decatur High School and Beacon Hill Middle School buses departing around 10 a.m., followed by F.Ave and Talley Street at 10:30 a.m.

Elementary schools are scheduled for 11 a.m. departures. Students in grades 3–12 will receive Chromebooks, while younger students will be sent home with instructional materials. All after-school activities and athletic events have been canceled. The district plans to provide updates as more information becomes available.

DeKalb schools being relocated

Students and staff at three DeKalb County schools are being relocated to other district schools while the water main break is being repaired.

Avondale Elementary, DeKalb School of the Arts, and Wadsworth Magnet School have sent out communications advising parents/guardians of the relocation and dismissal instructions.

DCSD is prepared to receive and support students at the accommodating schools, including providing lunches to students.

Residents and businesses impacted

DeKalb Watershed Management posted on social media that customers in the area may experience an interruption in water service because of the break. SKYFOX 5 flew over the area and observed a large hole filled with water in the road. The road is closed as a result.

What we don't know:

It is unknown at this time what caused the water main to break. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to the water department for more information. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.