Peachtree Center shooting: Hearing continued for shooting suspect

The suspect in the Peachtree Center food court shooting in June in downtown Atlanta was supposed to appear in court today. However, the hearing was continued.

Jeremy Malone, 34, is accused of shooting three people in mid-June. He was then shot by an off-duty police officer.

Malone is a convicted felon who has been arrested 11 times. He has been held at the Fulton County Jail without bond since his arrest.

Investigators said Malone, who was out on bond at the time for another crime, did not know any of his victims.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Malone served 15 years for two counts of robbery by intimidation verdicts in 2007. He has multiple other arrests across metro Atlanta.