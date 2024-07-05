Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
2
Heat Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Peachtree Center shooting: Hearing continued for shooting suspect

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 5, 2024 10:24am EDT
Fulton County
FOX 5 Atlanta

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The suspect in the Peachtree Center food court shooting in June in downtown Atlanta was supposed to appear in court today. However, the hearing was continued. 

Jeremy Malone, 34, is accused of shooting three people in mid-June. He was then shot by an off-duty police officer. 

Malone is a convicted felon who has been arrested 11 times. He has been held at the Fulton County Jail without bond since his arrest.

Investigators said Malone, who was out on bond at the time for another crime, did not know any of his victims. 

PREVIOUS STORIES

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Malone served 15 years for two counts of robbery by intimidation verdicts in 2007. He has multiple other arrests across metro Atlanta. 