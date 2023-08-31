WATCH: Gov. Kemp holds press conference after Hurricane Idalia hits Georgia
ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is holding a press briefing on Thursday to provide updates on the ongoing response efforts following Hurricane Idalia and other "pressing state matters."
The press conference is being held at 10:45 a.m. at the state capitol.
Check back here at that time for a live stream.