Douglas County DA discusses Malchi Mitchell case; serial rapist case

The Douglas County District Attorney held a press conference to provide an update on the Malachi Mitchell case and to release details about a possible serial rapist investigation.

Malachi Mitchell case

Malachi Mitchell, 21, was found shot to death in the front seat of a car during a traffic stop. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, he had arranged to sell a firearm to a 19-year-old acquaintance. Investigators say an altercation broke out inside the vehicle, and the teen allegedly shot Mitchell with a second gun before driving off.

The teen later cooperated with law enforcement and was released. However, Mitchell’s family has repeatedly demanded that charges be filed against the person who fired the gun.

During Tuesday’s press conference, the Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine revealed new details about the investigation into the death of Mitchell, who was shot and killed during what investigators say was a planned gun sale.

According to the DA, Mitchell and the 19-year-old driver who shot him knew each other from school and had arranged to meet for the $800 firearm transaction. The driver told investigators he became uneasy after Mitchell repeatedly tried to change the meeting location but agreed to proceed.

The two met inside a car, where Mitchell handed the driver the firearm after removing the magazine. The driver said he gave Mitchell the money, but Mitchell insisted the magazine be reinserted into the weapon. When the driver refused, he said Mitchell attempted to grab the magazine, and at one point told him, "I got something for you," while reaching behind him. Believing Mitchell might have a second weapon and fearing he was being set up, the driver fired.

The driver told police he fled the scene because he worried Mitchell’s associates might be nearby and said he was afraid to call police as a young Black man with a body in his car, fearing he would be killed before he could explain. While on the phone with a family member, he was pulled over in a traffic stop. Officers noted that he appeared extremely fearful, kept his hands in the air, and would not even lower them to place the vehicle in park.

The DA said investigators made multiple attempts to speak with others who might have known details, but those efforts were unsuccessful. A family member later told prosecutors they believed Mitchell may have been planning to rob the driver.

After what the DA called a thorough investigation, prosecutors determined the evidence supported the driver’s claim of self-defense. Mitchell’s mother and the driver were informed of the decision Tuesday morning. Mitchell's mother was unhappy with the decision, according to the DA. The driver was relieved.

"This case is a tragic reminder that a gun sale between two parties late at night, especially between people who do not know each other well, is not a good idea," the DA said.

Serial rapist case

The Douglas County District Attorney announced a man named Bobby Lee Hart Jr. has been arrested for rapes committed in 2012, 2022 and 2024.

However, the DA's office believes he could be responsible for many more sexual assaults in western Georgia. According to the DA, Bobby has used numerous other names, including Maurice, Robert, Kevin, Champ, King, and Meat.

The district attorney is urging victims or anyone with information to reach out to them or to local law enforcement.