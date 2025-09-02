Serial rapist arrested in Douglas County; officials worry more victims exist

article

The Brief



The Douglas County District Attorney said a serial rapist was arrested in the county, but they're asking for help to locate any other possible victims.

What we know:

The DA announced a man named Bobby Lee Hart Jr. has been arrested for rapes committed in 2012, 2022 and 2024.

Investigators said they have identified multiple victims through CODIS, the national DNA database.

However, the DA's office believes he could be responsible for many more sexual assaults in western Georgia. According to the DA, Bobby has used numerous other names, including Maurice, Robert, Kevin, Champ, King, and Meat.

What they're saying:

"To survivors who may not yet have come forward: you are not alone," said Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine. "Coming forward takes courage, but we have investigators, prosecutors, and advocates trained and ready to support you. Your voice matters, and we are here to listen."

Why you should care:

The district attorney is urging victims or anyone with information to reach out to them or to local law enforcement.

You can reach the DA's office by calling 770-920-7292 or emailing da@douglascountyga.gov.