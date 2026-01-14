Washington State Prison riot: Family says ‘they failed’ inmate killed days before release

The Brief Jimmy Trammell was killed in a prison riot just three days before his scheduled release after ten years. A gang-related sidewalk fight left three inmates dead, 13 hospitalized, and forced an emergency visitation area evacuation. The victim’s family is alleging negligence and demanding answers from officials regarding the prison's failure to maintain security.



A family expected to reunite at the gates of Washington State Prison on Wednesday, but instead spent the evening holding a candlelight vigil for Jimmy Trammell, who was killed in a Georgia prison riot just 72 hours before his 10-year sentence was complete.

Trammell's family say they have more questions than answers.

Washington State Prison riot probe

The backstory:

The Georgia Department of Corrections confirmed that Trammell, 42, died following a gang-related sidewalk fight at the Davisboro facility around 1:25 p.m. Sunday.

The Washington State Prison disturbance resulted in three fatalities and 13 hospitalizations, forcing an emergency evacuation of the prison’s visitation area.

Staff utilized non-lethal weapons to restore order, eventually regaining control of the Washington County site by 3 p.m. with support from the Georgia State Patrol and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Trammell was scheduled for release from Washington State Prison on Wednesday after serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree burglary. The Georgia Department of Corrections reported that he died following a gang-related fight that broke out around 1:25 p.m. on a prison sidewalk.

Officials identified the other deceased inmates as Amod Hatcher, 30, and Teddy Jackson, 33. One correctional officer sustained minor injuries.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Jimmy Trammel (GDC)

According to officials, the violence forced an emergency evacuation of the facility's visitation area. Staff utilized non-lethal weapons to restore order and regained control of the prison by 3 p.m. with assistance from the Georgia State Patrol and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Jimmy Trammell's brother: ‘Somebody killed him’

What they're saying:

"It was emotional for me because I was supposed to pick him up today," said Aquinas Stillwell, Trammel’s brother. "He was happy, he talked about getting out, working, changing his life, you know, and he can’t do that."

While prison officials stated they believe the inmates involved were affiliated with gangs, Trammel’s family said they have no knowledge of him being involved in such groups. They are now pressing the state for answers regarding the security failure.

"Somebody killed him. He didn’t die from natural causes, heart attack, he didn’t die in his sleep. He was killed," Stillwell said. "All I know is my brother is dead. All that other stuff that they are talking about doesn’t concern me, because there should have never been a riot in a prison."

Other family members questioned the oversight of the facility during the fatal encounter.

"What are the guards doing, what are they getting paid to do?" asked Shermaine Milner, Trammel's cousin. "What are they doing, why aren’t they doing their job?"

Family members of Jimmy Trammell hold a candlelight vigil to demand answers after he was killed in a prison riot just days before his release at Washington State Prison in Davisboro on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. (FOX 5)

Why is Washington State Prison on lockdown?

What's next:

A spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Corrections said the investigation remains active, and the department is unable to provide specific details on how the fight escalated.

For Trammel's family, the lack of information does not change the reality of their loss.

"Somebody killed him, and they failed him," Stillwell said. "They failed him for their negligence. That was negligence."

The Department of Corrections stated that the facility remains on lockdown while an investigation into the incident continues.