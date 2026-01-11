3 inmates killed, at least 12 hospitalized after fight at Washington State Prison

The Brief Three inmates are dead and at least are injured following a fight at Washington State Prison in Davisboro. Local deputies and state troopers assisted the GDC in regaining control of the facility and securing the hospital where the injured were taken. The GDC has not yet released the cause of the disturbance or the identities of the deceased.



Three inmates were killed, and at least 12 others hospitalized Sunday following a fight at Washington State Prison, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies responded to the prison after the Georgia Department of Corrections requested assistance in securing the facility. While GDC officials worked to stabilize the interior of the prison, sheriff's deputies secured the perimeter.

The sheriff said he believes the inmates were fighting amongst themselves, causing the prison to go on lockdown.

The Washington County Coroner's Office confirmed that two inmates died during the event. The sheriff reported that 13 additional inmates were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The Georgia State Patrol assisted with security at the medical facility.

Late Sunday, officials said a third inmate had died. It is unknown if that was an inmate taken to the hospital or someone else.

One guard was injured in the fight, according to the sheriff, but it's unclear how they were hurt.

By approximately 6 p.m., the prison was deemed secure and deputies were cleared to leave the scene.

Dig deeper:

Washington State Prison, located in Davisboro, is a facility for adult male offenders.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the disturbance inside the prison since the sheriff's office and GSP said they only assisted outside the actual prison.

FOX 5 has reached out to the GDC for further details regarding the cause of the incident but has not yet received a response.