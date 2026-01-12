Man charged in Fulton County among 3 inmates killed at Washington State Prison

article

The Brief A gang-related fight on a prison sidewalk left three inmates dead and 13 hospitalized. One victim, Jimmy Trammell, was set to be released this month after serving a 20-year sentence. The facility was secured by 3 p.m. with help from the GSP and local deputies; it remains on lockdown.



The Georgia Department of Corrections has identified three inmates killed during a gang-related fight at Washington State Prison in east Georgia.

Fight at Washington State Prison

The backstory:

The fight started around 1:25 p.m. Sunday on a sidewalk within the facility in Davisboro, according to the GDC. Officials confirmed the fight involved gang members.

As the violence began, guards initiated an emergency evacuation of the visitation area. However, several injured inmates managed to enter the visitation room before it was fully cleared.

Corrections officers utilized non-lethal weapons to end the disturbance. The GDC reported that the facility was back under control and a full count of inmates was completed by 3 p.m. Sunday.

Inmates killed in fight

What we know:

In total, three inmates died, and 13 others were transported to the hospital for treatment. The GDC identified the deceased as:

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Jimmy Trammel (GDC)

Jimmy Trammell: Convicted of first-degree burglary in Fulton County and sentenced to 20 years. He was scheduled to be released this month.

Amod Hatcher: Convicted of aggravated assault in Richmond County and sentenced to 20 years. His maximum release date was February 2038.

Teddy Jackson: Convicted of aggravated assault in Bibb County and sentenced to 10 years. His maximum release date was July 2028.

Injured inmates

What we don't know:

The names of the 13 injured inmates have not been released. While the GDC continues to investigate the specific cause of the fight, they have not released if anyone will face new charges.

One guard was also injured, but officials haven't said how or identified them.

What's next:

Washington State Prison remains on lockdown, and no timeline has been released for when that will change.

Dig deeper:

On top of GDC officials responding within the prison, Washington County Sheriff's Office and Georgia State Patrol assisted in securing the prison perimeter. State troopers also remain stationed at the hospital to provide security.