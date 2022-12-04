Warnock shows up on Walker’s old stomping ground as both candidates work to get out the vote

Overtime is almost up in Georgia’s highly-contested senate race.

Incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock was on his Republican opponent Herschel Walker’s old turf on the University of Georgia’s campus on Sunday, a day after the Dawgs’ newly-earned title as Southeastern Conference champions.

UGA FANS EXCITED BY SEC CHAMPIONSHIP WIN, EYES SET ON COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

"Let me see if I’m in the right place, is this the home of the SEC champions?" Warnock asked a lecture hall full of supporters, most of whom were UGA students. "Go Dawgs."

While Warnock applauded Walker’s athletic accomplishments, he told the crowd that on Capitol Hill, his opponent would drop the ball.

"He’s a great running back, an amazing football player," Warnock said. "But we’re on a different field tonight."

A record 1.85 million Georgia voters have already voted early. Now, the work for Walker and Warnock lies in getting those who haven’t out to the polls on Tuesday.



As Warnock campaigned with fellow Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff in Athens, Walker appeared with Republican Sens. Tim Scott in Loganville.

"Sen. Warnock, who is this man of the cloth, is lying to you" Walker told the crowd. "He was this preacher that I called a false prophet. He’s a preacher that I called a wolf in sheep‘s clothing because what he tried to do to me, whenever he gets in trouble he tries to pull the bible verses on me."

At the event, Walker’s campaign aides blocked Fox News correspondent Aishah Hasnie from asking him any questions as he shook hands with supporters.

"Everybody got to go vote," Walker told the crowd. "Have your voices heard. That’s what I’m telling you to do right now."

In Athens, Warnock told FOX 5’s Rob DiRienzo that the difference between him and his opponent is apparent.

"It’s the difference between me and my opponent on competence and character," Warnock said.

The day before the runoff, both candidates have a jampacked schedule. Walker will be on an Evict Warnock bus tour across the state, while Warnock will be holding get-out-the-vote events with Sen. Ossoff and hip-hop artist Killer Mike.