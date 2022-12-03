UGA fans excited by SEC Championship win, eyes set on Nationals

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are now the 2022 Southeastern Conference (SEC) champions.

The Bulldogs came out on top beating the Louisiana State University Tigers (No. 11) handily.

It was a sweet victory for fans who flooded downtown Atlanta for the game.

NO. 1 GEORGIA ROMPS INTO PLAYOFF WITH 50-30 SEC WIN VS LSU

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 03: Darnell Washington #0 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown against the LSU Tigers during the second quarter in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 0 (Getty Images) Expand

After last year's SEC Championship loss, University of Georgia fans said this win was very sweet as they remain undefeated. The last time the team earned the title was 2017.

"Epic game, Georgia showed up and showed out," one fan said. "Best game a Georgia fan can ask for."

"Absolutely amazing, unfathomable for us," another fan said. "It's the first SEC Championship that we've all been to."

Thousands turned out to downtown Atlanta Saturday for the big game.

The University of Georgia Bulldogs easily got the win over the LSU Tigers 50 to 30. Now fans have their sights on back-to-back National Championships.

"I've been waiting on the opportunity for Georgia to show its dominance, and hopefully we'll take over the king thrown from Alabama after this," a fan said.

Hudson Grille in downtown Atlanta was packed with people for the SEC showdown.

Many cheered on the ‘Dawgs’, and even some brave souls were there for the Tigers.

"We're the only ones here," one Tigers fan said.

"We're just here for the Tigers baby," another added.