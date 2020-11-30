Warming centers open as cold blast begins

article

Metro Atlanta is expected to dip below freezing the next few nights and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for extreme north Georgia. As a result, some warming stations will be opened for those in need.

In Atlanta, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced a warming center will be opened at the former Ramada hotel located at 450 Capitol Avenue SE.

Those in northeast Atlanta can get a ride to the location by going to the Safe House Outreach located at 89 Ellis Street NE.

The service will be available from Monday at 5 p.m. until Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Atlanta residents can get more information by dialing 311 or 404-546-0311.

In College Park, Fire Chief Wade Elmore is opening the public safety building located at 3717 College Street to residents through 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The chief also stresses the importance of checking on those 65 and older.

Officials ask residents to remember to exercise safety and maintain proper ventilation when using heat sources such as fireplaces and electric heaters. Do not use ovens to heat the home and do not bring grills, generators, kerosene heaters, and other outside heating devices inside to heat a home due to poisonous carbon monoxide.