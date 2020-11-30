Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM EST until WED 1:00 AM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
5
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 5:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Rabun County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Clay County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County

Warming centers open as cold blast begins

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Nov. 30, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

ATLANTA - Metro Atlanta is expected to dip below freezing the next few nights and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for extreme north Georgia. As a result, some warming stations will be opened for those in need.

In Atlanta, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced a warming center will be opened at the former Ramada hotel located at 450 Capitol Avenue SE.

Those in northeast Atlanta can get a ride to the location by going to the Safe House Outreach located at 89 Ellis Street NE.

The service will be available from Monday at 5 p.m. until Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Atlanta residents can get more information by dialing 311 or 404-546-0311.

In College Park, Fire Chief Wade Elmore is opening the public safety building located at 3717 College Street to residents through 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The chief also stresses the importance of checking on those 65 and older.

Officials ask residents to remember to exercise safety and maintain proper ventilation when using heat sources such as fireplaces and electric heaters. Do not use ovens to heat the home and do not bring grills, generators, kerosene heaters, and other outside heating devices inside to heat a home due to poisonous carbon monoxide.