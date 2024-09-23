Ware County High School on lockdown to investigate 'shots fired' scare
WARE COUNTY, Ga. - Ware County High School in Waycross was placed on lockdown Monday afternoon after the Ware County Sheriff's Office received reports of a shooting.
After sweeping the campus, officials are reporting there is no evidence of an active shooter situation. No one is believed to be hurt.
The campus was blocked off and parents were told not to come to the school to pick up their kids until they received clearance.
It's not clear who reported the threat.