Wanted man caught after multi-county high-speed chase, deputies say.

article

A man wanted in three counties is in custody after officials say he led Georgia deputies on a high-speed chase Thursday night.

Officials say the chase began at around 10L17 p.m. when a Habersham County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to stop a Yamaha motorcycle on Ga. 365 southbound at Double Bridge Road near Demorest.

Instead of stopping, deputies say the man moved onto the northbound lanes of the highway and started speeding away.

The chase through the county led to two Habersham County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicles being damaged in separate incidents on Ayersville Road. The pursuit then continued into Stephens County through Toccoa and then back toward Habersham County, where deputies lost contact with the bike.

The motorcycle was later found off Ben Loudermilk Road. K-9 units and a drone found the man, who was taken into custody without any further incident.

The man is now in custody at the Stephens County Jail facing charges from both counties' sheriff's departments and the George State Patrol. He's also facing charges in the three counties where he already was facing outstanding warrants.

Officials have not released the identity of the man or what charges he will be facing.