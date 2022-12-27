Wanted Georgia man leads deputies on multi-county chase, officials say

article

A 23-year-old Georgia man is facing multiple charges following a police chase through multiple counties.

Deputies say on Dec. 21, deputies began pursuing 23-year-old Oakwood resident Zachary Tyler in Lumpkin County.

The chase continued through White County into Hall County and ended after Baker lost control of his vehicle and ran off the road.

In total, officials say the chase lasted around 23 minutes and spanned over 30 miles.

After running of the road, officials say Baker tried to run off foot and was taken into custody by a Lumpkin County deputy shortly afterward.

Investigators say Baker had outstanding warrants out for his arrest from Habersham County and Hall County.

Baker is now facing charges of fleeing or attempted to elude a police officer, failing to maintain a lane, reckless driving, not wearing a safety belt, speeding, and not using headlights.

Officials have not said what led to the start of the chase.