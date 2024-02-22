Wanted fugitive captured in Douglas County after almost a year on the run

article

A man wanted in Douglas County for aggravated assault who had been on the run for almost a year was finally arrested on Feb. 21, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

DCSO says their Fugitive Unit was able to pinpoint a suspected location for Markus Alexander-Henderson and set up surveillance. After he was seen leaving the location, a member of the Sheriff Pounds' SCORPION Unit attempted to stop his vehicle.

Alexander-Henderson refused to stop and a short pursuit ensued until he got out of his vehicle and tried to run away.

With the assistance of the Douglasville Police Department, a perimeter was set up and Alexander-Henderson was ultimately apprehended.

Alexander-Henderson was also wanted in Atlanta for multiple felonies, according to the sheriff's office.