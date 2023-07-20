Floyd County murder suspect arrested in Ohio

article

A man wanted for a murder in Floyd County has been caught in Ohio.

Floydell Quinchard Smith, 33, had been on the run for more than two weeks, investigators with the Rome Police Department said.

Officials say Smith is responsible for killing Te'Vian Markez William on June 27 at an address on Dodd Boulevard.

After following tips, officials say the US Marshall's Office tracked Smith down to Dayton, Ohio.

Smith is currently in the Montgomery County Jail in Dayton awaiting extradition to Floyd County.



